Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms Two Explosions Outside Kabul Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

Two explosions were registered outside Kabul airport, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that no Turkish servicemen were injured

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Two explosions were registered outside Kabul airport, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that no Turkish servicemen were injured.

"Two explosions happened outside Kabul airport. Our units suffered no damage, no one was injured," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.