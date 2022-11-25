Turkish Defense Ministry Denies Conducting Air Strike on US Observation Station in Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday denied allegations the country's armed forces carried out an air strike on a US observation station in Syria, saying that the only target that Ankara may set during its ongoing operation is a terrorist organization.

"Targeting coalition forces or civilians is out of question. We have only one target, and that is terrorists.

Wherever the terrorist is, this is our target," Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster, commenting on information that had emerged on social media.

On Sunday, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.