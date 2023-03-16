Turkish Defense Ministry Denies Deadly Crash of Military Helicopter in Iraq - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Turkish Defense Ministry rejected Iraqi reports about a deadly crash of a Turkish military helicopter in the north of Iraq on Wednesday, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported, citing a defense ministry source.

Iraq's Shafaq News reported, citing an unnamed local security source, that the helicopter went off course due to bad weather conditions and crashed in Iraqi Kurdistan, leaving all six people on board killed.

Turkey's Anadolu, in turn, cited Turkish defense ministry sources as saying that the Iraqi report was false and no Turkish helicopters were present in the airspace of Iraqi Kurdistan at the time of the reported crash.