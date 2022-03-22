Turkish Defense Ministry Expects Mariupol Evacuation to Happen in Coming Days

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Turkey believes that the evacuation from the city of Mariupol will take place in the coming days and hours, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Mariupol. We maintain contacts at the ministerial level with both Russia and Ukraine. We expect that this (the evacuation of civilians) will happen in the coming days and hours. We have two planes in the Kiev region. We are in contact with both Russia and Ukraine to evacuate them (civilians) at the most appropriate time," he was quoted as saying by the defense ministry in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

On March 7, the Russian forces surrounded Mariupol, the second-largest city in the Donetsk People's Republic at the moment of proclamation of its independence in 2014.

On March 7, the Russian forces surrounded Mariupol, the second-largest city in the Donetsk People's Republic at the moment of proclamation of its independence in 2014.

The Russian army said Mariupol has become a base of operation for the nationalist Azov battalion and has conducted the operation to clear out the city.