Turkish Defense Ministry Reports Missile Attack on Kilis Province From Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Turkish Defense Ministry reproted a missile attack on the Turkish province of Kilis from Syria, there were no casualties, Russia was notified of the incident, and return fire was opened.

"Missiles fired from Syria fell on a desert territory in the province of Kilis.

There were no casualties, no damage was caused. The Russian Federation was notified that the fire [from the Syrian territory] was stopped. At points from which, as it was determined, firing was fired, return fire was immediately opened. Our military forces in the region have been alerted about the incident. We follow the development of events," the ministry said on Twitter.