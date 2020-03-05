UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Ministry Reports Syrian Losses In Idlib Over Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:26 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Reports Syrian Losses in Idlib Over Past 24 Hours

Turkey's Defense Ministry on Thursday said that its Operation Spring Shield in Idlib had resulted in Syrian casualties over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkey's Defense Ministry on Thursday said that its Operation Spring Shield in Idlib had resulted in Syrian casualties over the past 24 hours.

"As part of Operation Spring Shield, in the past 24 hours, 4 tanks, 5 artillery gun, 3 anti-tank guns, 8 military vehicles, 2 dock loaded vehicles, 2 armored combat vehicles were destroyed, 184 [Syrian] Regime soldiers were also neutralized," a ministry statement said.

These numbers could not be officially verified since the Syrian government has not released any data on its losses in Idlib.

