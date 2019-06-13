Turkish Defense Ministry Says 3 Soldiers Injured in Idlib

(@imziishan)

Three Turkish soldiers manning an observation post in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib were injured in a mortar attack on Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Three Turkish soldiers manning an observation post in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib were injured in a mortar attack on Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"Our observation post in Al-Sharia in the Idlib de-escalation zone was attacked from the territory under control of the Syrian government... Three our servicemen were lightly injured," the statement read.

The ministry said 35 mortar rounds had been fired, damaging equipment at the post. The wounded are being evacuated. Turkey has contacted Russia, which signed a deal last September to jointly monitor ceasefire in Idlib.

There are over a dozen militant groups in this restive Syrian province. The National Front for Liberation, a pro-Turkish alliance, and the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) have the biggest presence in the area.