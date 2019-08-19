UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Airstrike On Military Convoy In Idlib Kills 3 Civilians

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Airstrike on Military Convoy in Idlib Kills 3 Civilians

The Turkish Defense Ministry said that three civilians were killed and 12 more were injured on Monday as an airstrike hit a convoy of the Turkish Armed Forces moving toward an observatory point in Syria's northwestern Idlib province

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry said that three civilians were killed and 12 more were injured on Monday as an airstrike hit a convoy of the Turkish Armed Forces moving toward an observatory point in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

"Our convoy was targeted by an airstrike during a transfer to Turkey's ninth observatory point in Idlib. Three civilians were killed, and 12 more were injured. We condemn firmly this attack, contradicting agreements, cooperation and dialogue with Russia," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Russia Turkey Idlib

Recent Stories

KEMU: Beacon of quality in Medical Education and R ..

6 minutes ago

Realme becomes no. 1 smartphone of choice for yout ..

7 minutes ago

MoCC allocates Rs9.5 billion for Clean Green Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Chernobyl Liquidator Refutes US Intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of martyred soldier Shahid Nawaz Ta ..

2 minutes ago

No Injuries Reported After Explosion in Northern I ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.