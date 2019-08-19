Turkish Defense Ministry Says Airstrike On Military Convoy In Idlib Kills 3 Civilians
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:09 PM
The Turkish Defense Ministry said that three civilians were killed and 12 more were injured on Monday as an airstrike hit a convoy of the Turkish Armed Forces moving toward an observatory point in Syria's northwestern Idlib province
"Our convoy was targeted by an airstrike during a transfer to Turkey's ninth observatory point in Idlib. Three civilians were killed, and 12 more were injured. We condemn firmly this attack, contradicting agreements, cooperation and dialogue with Russia," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.