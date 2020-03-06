UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Ministry Says Another 2 Soldiers Killed In Syria's Idlib

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Another 2 Soldiers Killed in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Two more Turkish soldiers have died in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said its Operation Spring Shield in Idlib had led to the killing of 184 Syrian soldiers, the destruction of four tanks, five artillery guns, three anti-tank guns, eight military vehicles, two dock loaded vehicles and two armored combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

"As a result of the shelling of our forces by the [Syrian] regime in the area of Operation Spring Shield, two of our military comrades were killed. Three others were injured. Retaliatory fire is being directed at regime positions in that region," the ministry said in a statement.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified in late February when jihadists carried out an operation against Syrian government troops, prompting retaliatory attacks, after which the Turkish military said that more than 30 service members had been killed by the Syrian forces. This prompted Ankara to start operation Spring Shield in retaliation and also open its border with the European Union to migrants and refugees.

Earlier in February, Moscow, a key ally of the Syrian government, said that Ankara failed to fulfill some of its commitments under the 2018 Russian-Turkish memorandum on a demilitarized zone in Idlib, including separating jihadists from the so-called moderate opposition.

