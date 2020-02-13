UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Ministry Says Another 55 Syrian Servicemen 'Neutralized' In Idlib

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Turkish Armed Forces "neutralized" another 55 Syrian servicemen in Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

On Monday, the ministry reported that five Turkish soldiers had been killed and five others wounded in shelling of the Idlib observation post by the Syrian army.

In response, it said, the Turkish Armed Forces fired on 115 targets of the Syrian army and neutralized 101 Syrian servicemen.

"According to the latest data, 55 elements of the Syrian regime were neutralized in the Idlib zone [February 12]," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

