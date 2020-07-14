UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Car Bomb Blast During Patrol In Idlib Caused No Fatalities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Car Bomb Blast During Patrol in Idlib Caused No Fatalities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) No one was killed in the car bomb blast staged by terrorists during the Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Russian military reported earlier in the day that an improvised explosive device was detonated during the 20th joint patrol along the strategic M4 highway, leaving three Russian servicemen slightly injured and also causing injuries for the crew of a Turkish armored vehicle.

"Terrorist launched an attack on the joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Idlib using a car bomb. Two vehicles were injured, no one was killed," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that no Turkish troops were injured in the explosion.

The patrols will continue with due regard to safety measures, the Turkish military said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Bomb Blast Syria Russia Vehicles Vehicle Car Idlib

Recent Stories

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

6 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

9 minutes ago

GWU, Abu Dhabi Municipality provide drinking water ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Armenian attack on Azer ..

36 minutes ago

Latin America’s COVID-led digital shift creates ..

51 minutes ago

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.