Turkish Defense Ministry Says Car Bomb Blast During Patrol in Idlib Caused No Fatalities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) No one was killed in the car bomb blast staged by terrorists during the Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Russian military reported earlier in the day that an improvised explosive device was detonated during the 20th joint patrol along the strategic M4 highway, leaving three Russian servicemen slightly injured and also causing injuries for the crew of a Turkish armored vehicle.

"Terrorist launched an attack on the joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Idlib using a car bomb. Two vehicles were injured, no one was killed," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that no Turkish troops were injured in the explosion.

The patrols will continue with due regard to safety measures, the Turkish military said.