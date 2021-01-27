UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Ministry Says Detained 12 IS Terrorists At Border With Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:13 PM

The Turkish Defense Ministry said Wednesday it had detained 12 militants including five Russians of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), on the border with Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Turkish Defense Ministry said Wednesday it had detained 12 militants including five Russians of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), on the border with Syria.

"Twelve people were detained at a checkpoint of the city of Reyhanli in the province of Hatay on December 31, 2020, as they were trying to enter our country by crossing the border illegally.

Five of them are citizens of Russia, four of Uzbekistan, three of Kyrgyzstan. It was determined that they are IS members," the ministry said in a press release.

One of the detainees had been on the Interpol's red alert list, the ministry said.

