Turkish Defense Ministry Says Fully Prepared To Deploy Troops To Libya - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Fully Prepared to Deploy Troops to Libya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Turkish Armed Forces are ready to be deployed to Libya if necessary, media reported on Friday, citing National Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Nadide Sebnem Aktop.

The Turkish military is able to conduct operations in and outside Turkey, as required, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the spokeswoman.

In late November, Turkey and the UN-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli signed an agreement on military cooperation. Both sides have already ratified the deal, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara would support the GNA in the fight against the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Libya has been split into two parts between the rival administrations since the North African country's longtime ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in 2011.

