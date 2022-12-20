UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Military Planes Stuck In Ukraine In February Returning Home

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Two military transport aircraft of the Turkish air force are returning from Ukraine to the Turkish city of Kayseri after several months of forced parking at the Ukraine's Boryspil airport, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Two military transport aircraft of the Turkish air force are returning from Ukraine to the Turkish city of Kayseri after several months of forced parking at the Ukraine's Boryspil airport, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two Airbus A400M aircraft, which went to Ukraine to transport humanitarian aid and evacuate our citizens and remained at Boryspil airport due to the closure of airspace, began returning to their bases in Kayseri," the ministry said on Twitter.

In March, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that two A400Ms had arrived in Ukraine on February 24 and could not fly back.

