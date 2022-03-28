Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine Detected in Black Sea Near Border With Bulgaria

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Monday the discovery of a mine in the Black Sea near the border with Bulgaria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Monday the discovery of a mine in the Black Sea near the border with Bulgaria.

On Saturday, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. Ankara confirmed that the object was a mine, noting taken all necessary measures are taken to neutralize it.

Shortly after the movement of ships was restored. However, a few hours later, a second mine-like object was found in the waters of the Bosporus Strait.

"On the morning of March 28, 2022, a mine was discovered off the coast of Igneada (the western coast of the Black Sea), not far from the border with Bulgaria, and underwater defense groups (SAS) of the region were quickly deployed to the scene. Work began to neutralize it," the ministry said in a statement.