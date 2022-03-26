Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine-Like Object in Bosphorus Strait 'Neutralized'

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize a mine-like object found in the Bosphorus Strait on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize a mine-like object found in the Bosphorus Strait on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait,

"Following the discovery of a mine-like object by a civilian commercial vessel, on the morning of March 26, 2022, in the coastal zone of the Bosphorus, units of the underwater defense (SAS) were promptly sent to the scene. The mine-like object in question was placed under guard by the SAS teams and an intervention was carried out to neutralize it," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Turkish broadcater TRT Haber reported that the strait was closed to navigation until further notice.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odssa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the Turkish navy urged ships to track drifting mines following the FSB statement. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the defense ministry was taking all necessary measures in connection with the information about drifting mines in the Black Sea.