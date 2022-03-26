UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine-Like Object In Bosphorus Strait 'Neutralized'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine-Like Object in Bosphorus Strait 'Neutralized'

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize a mine-like object found in the Bosphorus Strait on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize a mine-like object found in the Bosphorus Strait on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait,

"Following the discovery of a mine-like object by a civilian commercial vessel, on the morning of March 26, 2022, in the coastal zone of the Bosphorus, units of the underwater defense (SAS) were promptly sent to the scene. The mine-like object in question was placed under guard by the SAS teams and an intervention was carried out to neutralize it," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Turkish broadcater TRT Haber reported that the strait was closed to navigation until further notice.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odssa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the Turkish navy urged ships to track drifting mines following the FSB statement. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the defense ministry was taking all necessary measures in connection with the information about drifting mines in the Black Sea.

Related Topics

Russia Anchorage Tayyip Erdogan March All

Recent Stories

8 Sasta Ramazan bazaars will be set up in all the ..

8 Sasta Ramazan bazaars will be set up in all the four tehsils of Sialkot distri ..

22 seconds ago
 Fatima Effendi urges people to show empathy toward ..

Fatima Effendi urges people to show empathy towards divorced couple

18 minutes ago
 Larkana Leopard, Korangi Callenges win by 2-1, 3-1 ..

Larkana Leopard, Korangi Callenges win by 2-1, 3-1

26 seconds ago
 Female educationist striving to prepare `Climate W ..

Female educationist striving to prepare `Climate Warriors' for combating environ ..

25 minutes ago
 India using brutal tactics to suppress Kashmiris' ..

India using brutal tactics to suppress Kashmiris' struggle: report

25 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>