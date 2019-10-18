Turkish Defense Ministry Says Neutralized 702 Kurdish Fighters in Syria Operation So Far

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The number of Kurdish fighters, whom Turkey designates as terrorists, neutralized since Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria has increased to 702, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey began Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria on October 9 against the Kurdish forces and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Previous toll indicated 637 fighters neutralized.

"The total number of PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists who have been neutralized during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring has reached 702," the ministry said in a statement.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq ” the former designates the PKK as a terrorist organization. The Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party established in Syria and considered as one of the most important Kurdish opposition parties in the country. The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) is the armed wing of the PYD and the Primary component of the Syrian Democratic Forces, against which Ankara has launched its offensive.