UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Neutralized At Least 637 Kurdish Fighters In Syria Operation

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:12 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Neutralized at Least 637 Kurdish Fighters in Syria Operation

At least 673 Kurdish fighters, whom Turkey designates as terrorists, have been neutralized since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) At least 673 Kurdish fighters, whom Turkey designates as terrorists, have been neutralized since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ministry announced that it had neutralized a total of 637 Kurdish fighters since the launch of the offensive.

"The total number of PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists who have been 'neutralized' since the beginning of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria has increased to 673," the ministry tweeted.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq � the former designates the PKK as a terrorist organization.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party established in Syria and considered as one of the most important Kurdish opposition parties in the country. The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) is the armed wing of the PYD and the Primary component of the Syrian Democratic Forces, against which Ankara has launched its offensive.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on October 9 with the aim of targeting the PKK and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The Turkish offensive has already been condemned by the international community, with Syria calling it a violation of its territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Ankara October Opposition

Recent Stories

Senior journalist claims ‘responsible institutio ..

14 minutes ago

Farmers asked to submit registration form for proc ..

12 minutes ago

US Senate Majority Leader Expects Possible Impeach ..

14 seconds ago

Dry eye disease: New treatment on the horizon

16 seconds ago

Mindfulness could boost opioid use disorder treatm ..

17 seconds ago

Does the rotavirus vaccine prevent type 1 diabetes ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.