Turkish Defense Ministry Says Neutralized at Least 637 Kurdish Fighters in Syria Operation

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) At least 673 Kurdish fighters, whom Turkey designates as terrorists, have been neutralized since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ministry announced that it had neutralized a total of 637 Kurdish fighters since the launch of the offensive.

"The total number of PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists who have been 'neutralized' since the beginning of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria has increased to 673," the ministry tweeted.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq � the former designates the PKK as a terrorist organization.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party established in Syria and considered as one of the most important Kurdish opposition parties in the country. The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) is the armed wing of the PYD and the Primary component of the Syrian Democratic Forces, against which Ankara has launched its offensive.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on October 9 with the aim of targeting the PKK and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The Turkish offensive has already been condemned by the international community, with Syria calling it a violation of its territorial integrity.