Turkish Defense Ministry Says No Warships From Non-Regional Countries In Black Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 10:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Turkey is trying to keep its NATO allies away from the Black Sea, there are no warships from countries outside the region there, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Ankara believes that the entry and exit of NATO allies in the Black Sea will heighten tensions, Akar said, adding that Turkey warns against actions that can be perceived as a provocation in order to maintain stability in the Black Sea.

"No, no," Akar told reporters when asked whether there are warships of non-coastal countries at the moment in the Black Sea.

