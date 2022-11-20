Turkish Defense Ministry Says Operation in Syria, Iraq Justified Under UN Charter -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Turkey's Defense Ministry says the air operation targeting YPG, the military wing of the PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers' Party (both designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations), was conducted in accordance with the right to self-defense, Turkish news agency Anadolu reports.

Earlier in the night, Anadolu reported citing Turkey's defense ministry that an air operation against PKK/YPG terrorist targets was being carried out in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

The Turkish defense ministry later said that the operation was carried out in accordance with the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, according to Anadolu.

Farhad Shami, the head of the media center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Twitter late on Saturday night that Turkish aircraft were attacking the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the SDF.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that there were suspicions that orders for the terrorist attack that occurred in the center of Istanbul came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.

Last Sunday, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The detained suspect confessed to having links to the PKK. The PKK said that it was not involved in the explosion.