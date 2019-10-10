Turkish military forces have achieved all their objectives so far in the operation in the north of Syria, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursda

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Turkish military forces have achieved all their objectives so far in the operation in the north of Syria, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Operation Peace Spring was successfully carried out by air and land during the night.

The targets set were destroyed. Operation continues successfully as planned," the ministry said.

Ankara announced the beginning of the operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (banned in Turkey) and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) on Wednesday.