Turkish Defense Ministry Says Soldier Died During Operation In Northern Iraq

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Tuesday reported the death of its serviceman during the operation of the country's armed forces in northern Iraq

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Turkish Defense Ministry on Tuesday reported the death of its serviceman during the operation of the country's armed forces in northern Iraq.

On Monday, Ankara announced it had started a new military operation against the Kurds in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation.

"In the area of the operation, Lieutenant Omer Delibas was wounded as a result of the explosion of an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists. He was taken to the hospital, but his life could not be saved," the statement read.

The military conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) began in 1984 and entered one of its deadliest phases in 2015. PKK military bases are located in the northern part of Iraq, which are being targeted by the Turkish armed forces. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that since July 2015, 6,000 PKK members have been killed in Turkey and 6,900 outside the country's borders. Turkey has lost more than 1,200 military personnel.

