Turkish Defense Ministry Says To Maintain Heavy Weapons In Idlib As Talks With Russia End

Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:33 PM

Turkey is set to maintain the presence of heavy weapons at its observation posts in Idlib, as was agreed during negotiations with a Russian military delegation in Ankara, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Turkey is set to maintain the presence of heavy weapons at its observation posts in Idlib, as was agreed during negotiations with a Russian military delegation in Ankara, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The negotiations with the Russian delegation, which are ending today, were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Our observation posts in Idlib will continue to function. There is no talk of withdrawing heavy weapons from them," the ministry said in a statement.

