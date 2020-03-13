- Home
- Turkish Defense Ministry Says to Maintain Heavy Weapons in Idlib as Talks With Russia End
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:33 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Turkey is set to maintain the presence of heavy weapons at its observation posts in Idlib, as was agreed during negotiations with a Russian military delegation in Ankara, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Friday.
"The negotiations with the Russian delegation, which are ending today, were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Our observation posts in Idlib will continue to function. There is no talk of withdrawing heavy weapons from them," the ministry said in a statement.