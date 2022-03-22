Turkish Defense Ministry Takes Measures Over Reports About Drifting Mines - Erdogan
March 22, 2022
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Turkish Defense Ministry is taking necessary measures over reports about mines that may be drifting in the Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
"In connection with this issue, first of all, our defense ministry is taking all necessary measures. Do not worry," Erdogan said.