UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships Of Mines Drifting In Black Sea - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships of Mines Drifting in Black Sea - Reports

The Turkish Ministry of Defense asked ships to track drifting mines after the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Ukraine had mined approaches to its ports in the Black Sea, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Turkish Ministry of Defense asked ships to track drifting mines after the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Ukraine had mined approaches to its ports in the Black Sea, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported.

On Sunday, FSB said that the Ukrainian Navy installed around 420 mines on the approaches to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhne since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.� The agency did not rule out the possibility of the mines drifting into the Bosphorus Strait and further into the Mediterranean waters due to the current.

According to the newspaper, Turkish ships were asked to monitor possible drifting mines and promptly report to the main coordination center of rescue operations should such a mine be detected.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Odessa Donetsk February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage trans ..

Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage transition in limited-overs teams

10 minutes ago
 Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with ha ..

Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with hamstring injury

30 minutes ago
 ICRC to Meet With Russian Officials This Week to D ..

ICRC to Meet With Russian Officials This Week to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - ..

20 minutes ago
 ICRC President Discusses Scaling Up Operations, De ..

ICRC President Discusses Scaling Up Operations, Detainee Exchange With Kiev

20 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Keep Russian Gas Transit to Europe as L ..

Ukraine to Keep Russian Gas Transit to Europe as Long as Possible - Naftogaz

20 minutes ago
 US Should Stop Escalating Relations With Russia an ..

US Should Stop Escalating Relations With Russia and Put Pressure on Kiev- Russia ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>