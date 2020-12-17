Turkish Defense Official Believes US Sanctions Will Not Affect S-400 Deal, Weaken Ankara

Washington's sanctions will not have any influence on Turkey's agreement with Russia on the S-400 air defense systems purchase and will not cause any damage to Ankara, Turkish President of Defence Industries Ismail Demir said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Washington's sanctions will not have any influence on Turkey's agreement with Russia on the S-400 air defense systems purchase and will not cause any damage to Ankara, Turkish President of Defence Industries Ismail Demir said on Thursday.

"Sanctions do not affect anything, except for people and agencies that they target.

They do not affect agreements that have been signed earlier. We do not think that sanctions will cause any damage or make us weaker, as the current condition of our armed forces and security forces means they cannot be subject to any influence," Demir said in an interview with Turkey's broadcaster A Haber.

The official assured that Turkey will boost effort to strengthen its defense industry in light of the sanctions.