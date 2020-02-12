Turkish Delegation to Come to Moscow Soon for Talks on Idlib Amid Escalation - Cavusoglu

A Turkish delegation will soon come to Moscow to discuss the developments in Syria's Idlib, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday amid escalating tensions in the region

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) A Turkish delegation will soon come to Moscow to discuss the developments in Syria's Idlib, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday amid escalating tensions in the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Moscow and Damascus earlier in the day of attacking civilians in Idlib, mere days after Turkey claimed it had lost five soldiers in a shelling by the Syrian army.

Erdogan also pledged to drive Syrian forces out of Idlib by the end of February.

"Our delegation will soon come to Moscow. We have recently received a delegation from Russia. We continue working together. We are trying to ensure ceasefire [in Idlib], but if no decision is achieved as a result of the negotiations with Russia, we will act at our own discretion," Cavusoglu said, as aired by the NTV broadcaster.