Turkish Delegation To Discuss Syria With Russians In Moscow On Monday - Erdogan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Turkish Delegation to Discuss Syria With Russians in Moscow on Monday - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Turkey will send a delegation to Moscow early next week to discuss the situation in Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

"Turkey, with Russia's support, is doing everything in its power to end attacks in Idlib. We will send a delegation to Russia tomorrow to hold talks, the results of which will determine our next steps," he said in a televised speech in Istanbul.

