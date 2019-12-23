Turkish Delegation to Discuss Syria With Russians in Moscow on Monday - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Turkey will send a delegation to Moscow early next week to discuss the situation in Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

"Turkey, with Russia's support, is doing everything in its power to end attacks in Idlib.

We will send a delegation to Russia tomorrow to hold talks, the results of which will determine our next steps," he said in a televised speech in Istanbul.

The Syrian government began an offensive in the southeast of the Idlib region on Thursday in a bid to tear down the last bulwark of militants in the country. Several flashpoint towns were reclaimed.

Erdogan said that the clashes had forced 80,000 people out of their homes and Turkey feared a new wave of refugees. He added that his country was not prepared to carry this burden alone "in such circumstances."