Turkish Delegation To Soon Come To Moscow For Talks On Libya - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Turkish Delegation to Soon Come to Moscow for Talks on Libya - Erdogan

Turkey will soon send a delegation to Moscow to discuss the situation in Libya and the possibility for Ankara to deploy its troops there, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, just one day after discussing Libya over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Erdogan has said that Ankara is ready to provide any possible assistance to Libya's Government of National Accord, including through deploying its military to the country.

Erdogan has said that Ankara is ready to provide any possible assistance to Libya's Government of National Accord, including through deploying its military to the country.

"A delegation, which will include deputy heads of the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry, and representatives of the intelligence and the military, will go to Moscow for talks in near future," Erdogan told reporters, when asked whether he has discussed the possible deployment with Putin, as quoted by the Turkiye newspaper.

He added that the talks would also focus on regional problems, including the situation in Syria.

Your Thoughts and Comments

