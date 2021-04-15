UrduPoint.com
Turkish Delegation To Visit Egypt In May For 'normalisation' Talks: Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:09 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :A Turkish delegation will visit Egypt in May as part of Ankara's efforts to mend ties, the foreign minister said on Thursday.

"Egypt invited a delegation from Turkey. The delegation will go in early May," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the private NTV broadcaster. "We will discuss openly how to normalise relations."

