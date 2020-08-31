UrduPoint.com
Turkish Delegation To Visit Russia For Talks On Libya, Syria - Foreign Ministry

Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Turkish Delegation to Visit Russia for Talks on Libya, Syria - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will begin a two-day visit to Russia on Monday to discuss Syria and Libya.

"H.E. Ambassador Mr. Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister, accompanied by an interagency delegation, will visit Moscow on 31 August - 1 September 2020 to discuss regional developments, in particular Libya and Syria, with their Russian counterparts," the ministry said in a press release.

