Turkish Delegation Visits Shuaiba Desalination Plants

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A delegation from the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, headed by the Director General of Geographic Information Systems Omar Al-Ain, and a number of officials in the ministry, visited the Shuaiba production system (fourth phase) to brief on the modern technologies used in the systems of the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) and the innovative solutions used to realize leadership in the production of desalinated water in the world.

The visit also aimed to discuss ways of cooperation and benefiting from the Corporation's expertise to improve water resources by reducing energy consumption and increasing operational efficiency by using environmentally friendly technologies.

The delegation also watched a visual presentation of the latest technologies used in desalination, including the magnesium production unit, and was briefed on nanotechnology for magnesium production, using zero salt return technology, which was developed by the Water Technologies Innovation Institute and Research Advancement (WTIIRA), making it the first commercial system in the world to adopt this.

During their tour, the Turkish delegation also attended a presentation about the environmentally friendly technologies to reduce gas emissions within the liquid fuel displacement program using reverse osmosis techniques, and the efforts in desalination processes in the field of reducing carbon, energy consumption and cost, and increasing operational efficiency.

The Turkish Director General of Geographic Information Systems praised the qualitative shift witnessed by the Kingdom in the desalination industry and its leadership in this field, citing his current visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a representative of the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change to discuss with the Saudi officials of desalination to enhance cooperation and benefit from good experiences in the Kingdom to enhance water resources using environmentally friendly technologies in his country.

