Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Criticizes US For Inaction Against Wanted Scholar

Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Criticizes US for Inaction Against Wanted Scholar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran criticized the United States on Wednesday for ignoring US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for orchestrating a coup attempt four years ago.

Speaking at a teleconference hosted by the DC-based Turkish Heritage Organization on the anniversary of the failed military coup, the diplomat accused the self-exiled scholar of running a network of schools, charities and firms ” called FETO by Turkey ” for the sake of undermining the Turkish government. Gulen has denied any role in the attempted power grab.

"Unfortunately the United States doesn't take concrete action against FETO. This terrorist organization continues to poison Turkish-American relations," Kiran said.

Turkey has outlawed the Gulen movement and shut thousands of foundations and businesses for having ties to the US-based cleric.

It estimates that there are around 400 Gulen-affiliated schools in the United States alone, Kiran said.

Ankara wants other countries to crack down on Gulen-linked organizations and extradite their members to Turkey, he added.

"FETO hides its radical face behind the humanitarian and charitable mask. It operates through schools, foundations, companies and so-called NGOs. We continue to inform these countries about the true nature of FETO," he said.

The minister added that Turkey has been in talks with the United States on the extradition of Gulen and 150 persons of interest ” but to no avail. Attempts have also been made to freeze assets of his followers in the US, including with the help of the FBI.

