UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Slams Greece Over Mistreating Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Slams Greece Over Mistreating Refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Greece's mistreatment of asylum seekers violates international rules, Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran said Tuesday, stressing that the country's refusal to allow refugees through its borders is akin to persecution.

On Monday, 54 asylum seekers, who were sent back into Turkish territorial waters by Greece, were rescued off the coast of Canakkale province in Turkey.

"Once again, we condemn Greece's inhumane pushbacks on our border and persecution for asylum seekers. These practices, which do not fit to dictates of conscience, violate the 1951 Refugee Convention and international obligations," Kiran said on Twitter.

Asylum seekers and migrants occasionally attempt to arrive from Turkey to Greece by crossing the Aegean Sea. For many migrants, Greece serves as an entry point into the European Union.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter European Union Canakkale Greece Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

7 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

9 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

11 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

11 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

11 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law Obligating Election Candidates to ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.