(@FahadShabbir)

At least one gunman killed three people including the Turkish vice consul to Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region in an attack Wednesday in the regional capital of Arbil, a police source told AFP

Arbil, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :At least one gunman killed three people including the Turkish vice consul to Iraq 's autonomous Kurdish region in an attack Wednesday in the regional capital of Arbil, a police source told AFP.

"Three people, including the Turkish vice consul, were killed in an armed attack targeting the consul and the consulate's employees in a restaurant in Arbil," the source said, adding the attackers had fled the scene.