Turkish Diplomat Among 3 Shot Dead In Iraq's Arbil: Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:38 PM
At least one gunman killed three people including the Turkish vice consul to Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region in an attack Wednesday in the regional capital of Arbil, a police source told AFP
"Three people, including the Turkish vice consul, were killed in an armed attack targeting the consul and the consulate's employees in a restaurant in Arbil," the source said, adding the attackers had fled the scene.