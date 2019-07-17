UrduPoint.com
Turkish Diplomat Among 3 Shot Dead In Iraq's Arbil: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:38 PM

Turkish diplomat among 3 shot dead in Iraq's Arbil: police

At least one gunman killed three people including the Turkish vice consul to Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region in an attack Wednesday in the regional capital of Arbil, a police source told AFP

Arbil, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :At least one gunman killed three people including the Turkish vice consul to Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region in an attack Wednesday in the regional capital of Arbil, a police source told AFP.

"Three people, including the Turkish vice consul, were killed in an armed attack targeting the consul and the consulate's employees in a restaurant in Arbil," the source said, adding the attackers had fled the scene.

