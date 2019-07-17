Turkish diplomat martyred in armed attack in Erbil

A Turkish diplomat has been martyred in an armed attack at a restaurant in Erbil, Iraq on Wednesday

According to the restaurant owner, attacker -- civil dressed and carrying two guns -- targeted the Turkish diplomats dining in the restaurant.

One Turkish diplomat, who was working at Turkey's Consulate General in Erbil, was martyred after the shooting attack.

Erbil's police chief Abdulhalik Talat said an investigation was immediately launched into the incident and detailed information will be shared later.

All the roads leading to other cities were blocked to prevent the attacker from escaping.

Security forces took measures in front of the restaurant after the attack.