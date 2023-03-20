Turkish District of Iskenderun Flooded After Rise in Sea Level - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Streets in the Iskenderun district of Turkey's southernmost Hatay Province, one of the areas most affected by the February earthquakes, were flooded on Monday after sea level rose at night, media reported.

Working spaces and houses in the district were also hit by flash floods, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported, adding that the affected streets had been closed for traffic.

This is not the first time the Iskenderun district of Hatay has been flooded this year. In February, two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 caused sea level to rise in Turkey, which led to some southeastern regions to be severely flooded. The situation further exacerbated in March, when ongoing torrential rains caused massive floods in the country's southeastern provinces of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman, killing at least 14 people and leaving many more missing.