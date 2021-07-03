UrduPoint.com
Turkish Doctor Warns Of Heat-induced Summer Ailments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:30 PM

Turkish doctor warns of heat-induced summer ailments

Spending more time outdoors during the summer can lead to a higher risk of "summer diseases," including heatstroke, infections, insect bites and food poisoning, a Turkish doctor warned on Friday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -:Spending more time outdoors during the summer can lead to a higher risk of "summer diseases," including heatstroke, infections, insect bites and food poisoning, a Turkish doctor warned on Friday.

In a statement from Bayindir Health Group, Dr. Serpil Kilinc said extended exposure to the sun and environments with high temperatures causes heatstroke where the body fails to balance its temperature through perspiration.

Heatstroke comes with various symptoms such as sweaty cold skin, fatigue, thirst, muscle cramps, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and urine concentration.

With the increase in temperatures, the skin will turn hot and dry, the body temperature will rise, breathing and pulse will speed up, accompanied by behavioral disorder and mental fog.

Kilinc also warned about food poisoning resulting from insufficient protection of food from heat, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomachache and diarrhea.

She said being in environments where maintenance of air conditioners have not been conducted properly may lead to atypical infections with high fever.

"Besides, spending time outdoors in summer, in picnic, green areas causes an increase in the incidence of diseases transmitted by insects," said Kilinc. "Mosquito bites are very dangerous in areas where malaria is common. Bee stings can cause allergic reactions, people need to be careful with that. Tick bites cause Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever," she said.

"You should not be outside when the heat is intense. Wear glasses and a hat when going out," to protect from heat-related diseases, she said. "Sunscreens with appropriate factors should be used. Thin and light-colored clothes should be preferred and plenty of liquids should be consumed."

