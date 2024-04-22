Turkish documentary receives award at Russian film festival

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Turkish documentary Her Sey Yolunda (Everything is Fine) has been honored with an award at a prominent film festival held in Russia's easternmost Chukotka region.

Directed by Muhammet Beyazdag in 2022, the film triumphed in the short films category at the Golden Raven International Arctic Film Festival.

This achievement comes amid stiff competition, with over 3,600 film submissions hailing from 126 different countries.

Among the entries, two Turkish films showcased their talent on the global stage.

Organized with the collaboration of the Yunus Emre Institute, the festival welcomed Mehmet Ulker, the institute's Moscow coordinator, alongside distinguished figures from Turkey's film industry. Notably, Turkish film director and producer Ece Soydam served as part of the esteemed jury panel.

Additionally, the festival featured the screening of the documentary from Türkiye The North Pole, directed by Yunus Topal, further highlighting Türkiye's presence and impact in the international cinematic arena.