Turkish Drilling Vessel Yavuz Leaves Cyprus Offshore Zone for Unknown Reasons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Turkey 's Yavuz drilling vessel has left Cyprus ' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), located south of the island's Karpasia peninsula, where it was drilling for hydrocarbons, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the vessel, which started drilling in the area in early August, sailed to the Turkish port of Tasucu.

The reasons for the ship's withdrawal remain unclear, but Turkey denied any problems with drilling operations.

Cypriot officials told the newspaper that they were monitoring the events.

Ankara and Nicosia have long been at odds over Turkey's drilling operations off the coast of Cyprus. The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves.

Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus believe that they have the right to drill for natural resources in the area.

The international community has been critical of Turkey's drilling operations in the region. In July, the European Union said it would reduce its financial assistance to Turkey by 145.8 million Euros ($164 million) and suspend negotiations on an aviation agreement. Washington stated that it considered Turkey's actions to be a "provocative step" and called on Ankara to stop the drilling. Russia, too, expressed its concerns about the developments and urged the parties to refrain from steps that could cause escalation.