MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) A Turkish drone attack in the northern Syrian governorate of Aleppo has killed two people and injured seven others, including women and children, the Kurdish news agency ANHA reported on Wednesday.

One of the victims was 28-year-old Rashid Aliko, while the other has not yet been identified, the report said.

Those wounded included a 13-year-old child and a 21-year-old woman; they all were taken to the Fafin district hospital, the report said.

In late June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.