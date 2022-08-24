UrduPoint.com

Turkish Drone Attack Kills 2, Injures 7 In Syria's North - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Turkish Drone Attack Kills 2, Injures 7 in Syria's North - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) A Turkish drone attack in the northern Syrian governorate of Aleppo has killed two people and injured seven others, including women and children, the Kurdish news agency ANHA reported on Wednesday.

One of the victims was 28-year-old Rashid Aliko, while the other has not yet been identified, the report said.

Those wounded included a 13-year-old child and a 21-year-old woman; they all were taken to the Fafin district hospital, the report said.

In late June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Terrorist Syria Turkey Rashid Aleppo Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June Women 2016 All

Recent Stories

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

25 minutes ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.