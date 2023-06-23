Open Menu

Turkish Drone Manufacturer Baykar Intends To Start Production In Ukraine In 2025 - Reports

Published June 23, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Turkish company Baykar intends to start production of Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci combat drones in Ukraine in 2025, the company's CEO, Haluk Bayraktar, told US newspaper Defense news.

Construction work at Baykar's local subsidiary, LLC Avia Ventures, is progressing according to plan, Bayraktar said in an interview published on Thursday.

"Much of the preparatory work is already being performed, with the site expected to already receive electricity come July," the CEO added.

He noted that the company has received the appropriate license permits from Turkey for the full production of Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci drones in Ukraine.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

