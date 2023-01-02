(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Turkish defense company Baykar specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) signed new contracts with 18 countries in 2022, with exports amounting to $1.18 billion, the chairman of the board and chief technologist of the firm, Selcuk Bayraktar, said on Monday.

Bayraktar shared a banner on Twitter, which states that the company has signed new export contracts with 18 countries over the past year, bringing the total number of countries that have expressed interest in the company's products to 27.

Up to 99.3% of Baykar's income is generated from exports, according to the banner.

Founded in 1984, Baykar became a leading Turkey's manufacturer of drones. The massive usage of Turkish drones had contributed to the successful outcome of the Azerbaijani offensive in the Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, as the Armenian forces lacked air defense systems capable of counteracting Baku's UAVs. In addition, Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles are actively used by the Ukrainian military.