BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Turkish defense company Baykar specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is a private company, therefore the issue of its drone supplies to Ukraine is not connected with the government, Muharrem Ince, Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party, told Sputnik.

"This is a private company, I am not aware of their activities and under what international agreements they supply drones. This topic does not concern the state, since this is about a private company," Ince said, noting that "this issue will be addressed separately (in case of victory in elections)" if it turns out that Baykar is affiliated with the government.

Founded in 1984, Baykar became Turkey's leading manufacturer of drones. The massive usage of Turkish drones had contributed to the successful outcome of the Azerbaijani offensive in the Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, as the Armenian forces lacked air defense systems capable of counteracting Baku's UAVs.

In addition, Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles are actively used by the Ukrainian military.

Russian air defense systems destroyed over 100 Bayraktar drones since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, according to Andrei Demin, deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Ince ran in the 2018 election as a candidate from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and received over 30% of votes. In 2020, he left the CHP and created his own Homeland Party. According to various polls, at least 8-10% of voters are currently ready to vote for Ince.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.