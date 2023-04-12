Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Turkish Drone Manufacturer Baykar's Supplies To Ukraine Not Related To Gov't - Politician

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Turkish Drone Manufacturer Baykar's Supplies to Ukraine Not Related to Gov't - Politician

BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Turkish defense company Baykar specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is a private company, therefore the issue of its drone supplies to Ukraine is not connected with the government, Muharrem Ince, Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party, told Sputnik.

"This is a private company, I am not aware of their activities and under what international agreements they supply drones. This topic does not concern the state, since this is about a private company," Ince said, noting that "this issue will be addressed separately (in case of victory in elections)" if it turns out that Baykar is affiliated with the government.

Founded in 1984, Baykar became Turkey's leading  manufacturer of drones. The massive usage of Turkish drones had contributed to the successful outcome of the Azerbaijani offensive in the Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, as the Armenian forces lacked air defense systems capable of counteracting Baku's UAVs.

In addition, Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles are actively used by the Ukrainian military.

Russian air defense systems destroyed over 100 Bayraktar drones since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, according to Andrei Demin, deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Ince ran in the 2018 election as a candidate from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and received over 30% of votes. In 2020, he left the CHP and created his own Homeland Party. According to various polls, at least 8-10% of voters are currently ready to vote for Ince.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.

Related Topics

Election Drone Ukraine Russia Turkey Vote Company Vehicles Baku Alliance Tayyip Erdogan February May 2018 2020 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

BEEAH Group joins UAE International Investors Coun ..

BEEAH Group joins UAE International Investors Council

8 minutes ago
 Govt decides to pay Aprilâ€™s salaries, pension be ..

Govt decides to pay Aprilâ€™s salaries, pension before Eid

8 minutes ago
 More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career couns ..

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

5 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.