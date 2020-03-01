UrduPoint.com
Turkish Drone Shot Down In Idlib Airspace - Reports

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Turkish Drone Shot Down in Idlib Airspace - Reports

HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) A Turkish drone has been shot down over the city of Saraqib in Syria's Idlib province, but no Syrian aircraft have been damaged in the region, state-run Sana news agency reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, several videos appeared on the social media showing militants talking about a downed plane.

According to the agency, it is a Turkish drone that has been downed and not a Syrian plane.

