UrduPoint.com

Turkish Drone Strikes Joint Base Of Int'l Coalition, SDF In Al Hasakah - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Turkish Drone Strikes Joint Base of Int'l Coalition, SDF in Al Hasakah - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) A Turkish air force drone struck a joint base of the international coalition led by the United States and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria's northeastern province of Al Hasakah, the al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

The SDF required to urgently discuss the shelling with the US side, the broadcaster added.

