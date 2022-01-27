UrduPoint.com

Turkish Drones In Donbas Threaten Key Industrial, Welfare Facilities - Luhansk Militia

Published January 27, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Bayraktar combat drones given to Ukraine by Turkey pose the biggest threat to key industrial and social infrastructure in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, while their larger scale usage is limited due to small supply, Yan Leshchenko, the head of the militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), told Sputnik on Thursday

The Minsk agreements prohibit flights by combat aircraft and drones along the entire line of contact in Donbas. The breakaway region is composed of the LPR and the Donetsk People's Republic.

"With regard to the Turkish drones, again, we assume that their Primary threat is posed to key industrial and welfare facilities, because very few samples were provided to Ukraine, at least officially, for a widespread use," Leshchenko said.

Similarly, limited supply is what limits the widespread use of the Javelin missile systems provided to Ukraine by the United States, the official said.

"Here it is worth noting that the use of these tools (Javelin missile systems) will not be widespread due to their high cost and small volume of supplies to the line of contact," Leshchenko said.

In late December, the Ukrainian defense ministry posted a video of military exercises with Javelin missile systems. The Luhansk defense ministry suggested that the US missile systems are a propaganda tool for Kiev.

Since 2014, the United States and several other NATO countries have been supplying weapons to Ukraine and training its military personnel in direct violation of the Minsk agreements, an internationally-negotiated package of measures regulating the peace process in Donbas.

>