UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations By Phone - Ankara

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Turkish, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations by Phone - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed bilateral relations with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry by phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation today (June 11) with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. During the conversation, his colleague congratulated Minister Fidan on his new appointment. The conversation also focused on bilateral relations," the ministry said.

In late February, Shoukry visited the earthquake zone in Turkey and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the disaster.

Former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu then arrived in Cairo for the first visit of a Turkish dignitary to Egypt after a ten-year hiatus, both countries agreed to mutually appoint ambassadors and prepare a meeting of the leaders.

Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated after the overthrow of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 and the bloody clashes that followed. Erdogan sharply condemned the Egyptian military's actions against supporters of the ousted president. Turkey and Egypt recalled their ambassadors for consultations in August of the same year, following which Egypt declared the Turkish ambassador persona non grata and Turkey declared the Egyptian ambassador persona non grata.

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey Egypt Visit Cairo Same Tayyip Erdogan February June July August Sunday

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

30 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

45 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

3 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

3 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.