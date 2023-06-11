Turkish, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations by Phone - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed bilateral relations with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry by phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation today (June 11) with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. During the conversation, his colleague congratulated Minister Fidan on his new appointment. The conversation also focused on bilateral relations," the ministry said.

In late February, Shoukry visited the earthquake zone in Turkey and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the disaster.

Former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu then arrived in Cairo for the first visit of a Turkish dignitary to Egypt after a ten-year hiatus, both countries agreed to mutually appoint ambassadors and prepare a meeting of the leaders.

Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated after the overthrow of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 and the bloody clashes that followed. Erdogan sharply condemned the Egyptian military's actions against supporters of the ousted president. Turkey and Egypt recalled their ambassadors for consultations in August of the same year, following which Egypt declared the Turkish ambassador persona non grata and Turkey declared the Egyptian ambassador persona non grata.