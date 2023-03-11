UrduPoint.com

Turkish Election Commission Sets Presidential Vote For May 14, Possible Runoff For May 28

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Turkish Election Commission Sets Presidential Vote for May 14, Possible Runoff for May 28

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Turkey's High Electoral Commission approved on Friday the date of the presidential elections proposed by the president, May 14, this decision was published in the country's official publication Resmi Gazete.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on Friday scheduling general elections for May 14.

"Our commission unanimously voted to approve May 14 as the date of the presidential and parliamentary elections. The second round of the presidential election, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28," the commission's decision reads.

Erdogan's opponent is the only candidate of the opposition People's Alliance, the leader of the People's Republican Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May Opposition

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

8 minutes ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

9 minutes ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

9 minutes ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

9 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's co ..

CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's convoy

10 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condi ..

Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condition of Twin Visit to Moscow

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.