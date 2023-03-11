Turkish Election Commission Sets Presidential Vote for May 14, Possible Runoff for May 28

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Turkey's High Electoral Commission approved on Friday the date of the presidential elections proposed by the president, May 14, this decision was published in the country's official publication Resmi Gazete.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on Friday scheduling general elections for May 14.

"Our commission unanimously voted to approve May 14 as the date of the presidential and parliamentary elections. The second round of the presidential election, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28," the commission's decision reads.

Erdogan's opponent is the only candidate of the opposition People's Alliance, the leader of the People's Republican Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.